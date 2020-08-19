QUESINBERRY, Blandena Age 91 of Liberty Township, formerly of Selma, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1929, in Clearfield, Kentucky, the daughter of Bill and Julia (Adkins) Phillips. In addition to her parents, Blandena is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Millard Quesinberry; her daughter, Catherine Lou Quesinberry; siblings: Loretta Workman, Ivan Edwin "Buck" Phillips, and Kathleen VanArsdale. Blandena will forever be cherished by her daughters, Dianna (Darrell) Fulton and Pamela (Steve) James; grandchildren: Charles (Pam) Fulton, Amanda (Anthony) Bowman, Jerod James and Joseph (Brittany) James; great-grandchildren, Leighton and Judah James. Blandena is also survived by her siblings: Lavena (Ron) Farrell, Billy (Catherine) Phillips, Joseph (Shirley) Phillips and Danny (Joan) Phillips, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Blandena was the family's faithful and devoted matriarch. She was the most loving wife, mother and grandmother who would do anything or make any sacrifice for her family. Truly a virtuous woman who will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Private family services. Blandena will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



