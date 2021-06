QUAKENBUSH, Amy C.



Amy C. Quakenbush, age 47 of Hilliard passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at OSU Medical Center. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30th at Snyder-Rodman



Funeral Center 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015, where services will follow at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment 10:00 am on Friday at the Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.



For complete details visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.