Pyles, William L. "Bill"



William Lee Pyles, age 89, passed away Tuesday April 1, 2025. He was born September 15, 1935 in Seven Mile, Ohio to the late Gilbert and Della (Inman) Pyles. William (Bill) is survived by three children Rebecca (Thomas) Cox, Pamela (Stephen) Theurer, William (Judith) Pyles; seven grandchildren Katie (Travis) Holder, Stephanie (Travis) Crouch, Tommy Cox, Dakota Pyles, Colten Pyles, Cheyenne Pyles, Alexandra Pyles; one great grandson JD Crouch; one brother Eugene (Daisy) Pyles and is also survived by many other family and friends. Bill (Twig as he was known at work) was a licensed steam engine and boiler operator. He began his career at Champion Paper and retired from General Electric as a Watch Engineer. Bill was a man of faith who was an avid fisherman and loved his family. His kindness was seen by not only family and friends but his neighbors and those he met volunteering at Berkeley Square. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years Patricia Pyles, and six siblings. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, April 11 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm and Saturday, April 12 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with Funeral Services on Saturday, April 12 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Animal Friends Humane Society 1820 Princeton Rd Hamilton, Ohio 45011.



