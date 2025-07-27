Pyles, Jerry Lamar



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jerry Lamar Pyles age 76, a beloved father, brother, grandfather, and friend, on Saturday, July 19th, 2025. Born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 6th, 1949, Jerry remained a lifelong resident of his cherished hometown. Jerry proudly served his country in the Army, embodying the spirit of dedication and resilience. After his service, he committed many years to Clark County as a General Maintenance professional. His work ethic and dedication were admired by colleagues and community members alike. On Tuesday, July 29th, 2025, family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation service from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home in Springfield, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm, as we honor the life and legacy of a man who touched the hearts of many. Jerry was a man of simple pleasures. He found joy in attending church, listening to gospel music, watching wrestling, and being an enthusiastic NASCAR fan. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren. His love for his family was evident, and it brought him his greatest joy. Jerry is survived by his loving children, Starr (Robert) Glover of Springfield, Charles (Jessica) Pyles of Springfield, Dallas (Catie) Pyles of Springfield, Jerry Pyles Jr. of Springfield, Billie Jean Perkins of Springfield, and Maria (Tom) Ruggles of New York. He is also survived by his siblings, Thomas (Kellie) Pyles, Joyce Brickles, and Nancy Williams. Jerry's legacy continues through his 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding him in death are his devoted spouse Donna Pyles, parents Esco and Martha Pyles, sister Betty Lawson, brother Billy Pyles, and lifelong friend George Sanders. Jerry's enduring impact on those who knew him will be his lasting memorial. Arrangements have been made through Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, and we gratefully acknowledge their support during this difficult time. As we say goodbye to Jerry, we hold tight to the memories and love that he leaves behind. In our hearts forever, he will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know him. Immediately following the funeral service the family would like to invite you to a wake being held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1802 Selma Rd. Springfield, Ohio.





