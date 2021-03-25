X

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PUTNAM, Robert L. "Bob"

Age 93, of Phillipsburg, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings. He was a U.S. Army veteran of both WWII and Korea. He served the Village of Phillipsburg as

Police Chief in the 1960's and he retired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Dept in 1988. He was a member of the FOP, DAV, VFW, NRA, Brookville Masonic Lodge and he was a former member of the Phillipsburg Rotary Club. Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann;

children, Anita Scholz, Patrick and Paul Putnam; grandchildren, Matt (Keri) Scholz, Pierce Putnam and Michelle Scholz; great-grandchildren, Jack and Brice Scholz; sisters, Phyllis Maddox, Glenna Booker and Anna Mae Lakes, along with

numerous other relatives and friends. A public graveside

service will be held at 1:30 pm Fri., March 26 at Bethel

Cemetery, located between Phillipsburg and Union. Due to national health concerns, Bob's funeral service will be private. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or D.A.V. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS

FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail

