PUTERBAUGH, Barbara Jean



85, passed away peacefully in Naples, FL, March 18, 2020.



She was raised in Franklin, VA, and graduated high school at Mt. Vernon Academy in Mt. Vernon, OH, where she met her future husband, David Puterbaugh. They married in 1953 and resided in the Dayton area since.



She retired from G.M. (Delco) in Personnel after being in Engineering as an Executive Secretary. She also had her own



business "Shirts and Things" and participated in many craft shows in Ohio selling her own creations of applique/ painted/lace shirts, other craft items, and holiday decorations.



Barb was a stranger to none and touched the lives of many with her loving and caring ways, generosity, and creative



talents.



She is survived by her beloved husband Dave; children, Rae Anne (Jim LeVitus) Meuninck of Naples, FL, David (Anita) Puterbaugh of Westland, MI; grandsons, Joshua Meuninck and John David Puterbaugh III.



A memorial service to celebrate Barb's life will be held on July 20, 2021, from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Milton Athletic Club, 640 Cosler Dr., Dayton, OH 45403. A ceremony will begin at 2 PM, with a reception in her honor to follow.

