Puryear, George Erwin



George Erwin Puryear, 88 of Tavares, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he moved to Tavares in 2006 from Okaloosa County, FL. He originally moved to Florida in 1982 from Ohio, He owned & operated VistaTek (an aerospace company) prior to his retirement. George was a senior marketing executive who was deeply involved in the military marketplace for 35 years. Prior to founding VistaTek, Inc., George spent eleven of those years as Midwestern Regional Manager for Actron, a Division of McDonnell Douglas, and Celesco Industries. He personally negotiated large and small contracts for the U.S. Government and private industry. He traveled extensively throughout the eastern half of the U.S. in pursuit of business, working with the Air Force Base, Army, Navy and Prime Contractors, but with emphasis on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Eglin Air Force Base-Hurlburt. He participated in programs of all scopes (R&D thru high production) involving very simple devices through the most sophisticated mechanical and electronic systems. He worked at all levels of command, from the ground floor project personnel thru the headquarters. Command to the Pentagon and FMS (Foreign Military Sales). George is a U.S. veteran of the Korean Conflict and was an active duty service member of the U.S. Army from April 1952 to April 1958, service rank of Sergeant. He was stationed in Pirmasens, Germany and Nancy, France. He contributed to the rebuild of Germany and France. George was a member of VetFriends, Toastmasters International, and an Eagle Scout as a young boy. He was an avid sailor and owned a sailboat he named Sundance that was his pride and joy. He spent many beautiful days on the water with family, friends and clients. He was president of the HOA in Okaloosa County and served twice in his current HOA Board in Tavares. George is survived by his wife, Laurel Puryear, Tavares, FL; son, Dan (Dawn) Puryear, Raleigh, NC; daughter, Debbie (Larry) Mason, Kuna, ID; daughter, Tina (Jeff) Greene, Jacksonville, FL; son, David (Olga) Perkins, Jacksonville, FL; grandson, Kris Sayer, Tampa, FL; granddaughter, Kelsey Puryear, Tampa, FL; granddaughter, Meghan Puryear, Raleigh, NC; granddaughter, Alexandria Greene, Jacksonville, FL; granddaughter, Anna Clare Perkins, Jacksonville, FL; step-son, Robert (Jeannette) Thorel, Milwaukee, WI; step-son, Paul Thorel, Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Dustin Price, Eureka, CA; cousin, Michael Puryear (Ed Fersch), Fulshear, TX, cousin, Rodney (Mary) Puryear, Tenaha, TX; other family members include Jack (Monica) Puryear, Austin, TX, and cousin, Ranee Skidmore, aunt, Janet Puryear, Austin, TX. George's Bon Voyage service will be held at Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis, on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum, Eustis. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Harden-Pauli Funeral Home

1617 South Bay Street

Eustis, FL

32726

https://www.hardenpauli.com