PURSLEY, Robert Edward "Bob"



With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Robert "Bob" Pursley, age 83, who passed peacefully on January 5, 2023, at Optimized Senior Living in Lebanon, Ohio, surrounded by family.



Robert was born May 15th, 1939, in the small Lebanon hospital above the current day Village Ice Cream Parlor. Bob attended Springboro schools, graduating in 1957, and enjoyed reuniting with classmates. He proudly served in the Air Force Reserves for six years. Bob had a passion for cars, especially Mustangs and trucks, and spent 29 years selling Fords, then another 25+ years running his own car business in Hunter, Ohio. His success was due to his friendly nature and creating a wealth of lifelong friendships. Bob was a devoted Christian who loved fishing, playing golf, reminiscing about his early childhood days on the family farm, and spending time with family and friends.



Bob is survived by his daughters Jeanna (Neal) Nahrup and Robin (Chadd) Ellis; five grandchildren, Lindsay (Matt) Willmann, Aaron (Nancy) Nahrup, Bradd (Ashlee) Ellis, Brittany Ellis and Brianna Ellis; and five great-grandchildren; Dixie Stewart; Pam (Don) Bullock; Todd and Tyler (Alison and Reid) and Blake Stewart; and Paula (Jeff) Newcomb and Leslie (Karl) Konsdorf and Tammy Hall. He was preceded in death by his first wife Joyce, his infant son Bradley, his parents Vernon and Ola Pursley, and his brother Russell.



Robert's services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Anderson Funeral Home, Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, with visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and service immediately following. Bob will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Pursley family.

