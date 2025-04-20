Purcell, Justin M.



Justin M. Purcell age 42 of Fairfield went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday April 16, 2025. He was born on April 13, 1983 in Hamilton the son of Lon and Brenda (nee Conrad) Purcell. Justin graduated from Fairfield High School in 2003 and worked for Lakeview Garden Center and Landscaping for many years. He is survived by his loving parents Lon and Brenda Purcell; two brothers Doug (Jennifer) Baker and Joe (Becca) Baker; seven nieces and nephews Lance (Stacy) Baker, Warren Baker, Dallas Baker, Liam Baker, Luke Baker, Wyatt Baker, and Addison Baker. Justin also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Friday April, 25, 2025 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 2:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 3:00PM with Pastor Vernon Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in Justins name may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center at 3333 Burnet Ave MLC 9002 Cincinnati, OH 45229 or www.giving.cincinnatichildrens.org. Online condolence can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



