Pummill, Dolores

Pummill (Robbins), Dolores Mae, 94 passed peacefully on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Dolores was a long-time resident of Centerville, and lived her final years in the Memory Care Unit of Bethany Village. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Pummill; parents, Eugene Saylor & Odetta Grace Robbins (Bunger); brothers Bob (Doris) Robbins, Karl (Pat) Robbins, and sister Betty Lou Whittman (Gene).



Dolores was born on July 19, 1929. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1947 and was proud to be a cheerleader. She married Richard (Dick) in 1949 at her parents' home on Main Street in Centerville, OH. Dolores left her job at Frigidaire after her daughter, Tanya was born and became a stay-at-home mom. Once her children were in school, she took on several part-time jobs over the years. Being very personable and excited to meet people, she enjoyed each vocation, from creating ceramics at Gregg's Ceramics in Centerville, managing a racquetball club's front desk and even working at a local McDonald's.



Married to a long-time golfer, Dolores was introduced to the game by Dick on her 50th birthday. He bought her a new set of clubs; she really had no choice! You could find her playing at NCR Country Club most days of the week in the ladies' leagues and with her many friends. She even recorded a hole-in-one on #3 of the North Course. No one enjoyed the game more.



Family was everything to Dolores. She is survived by siblings Bill (Wanda) Robbins of Englewood, Dick (Betty) Robbins of Englewood and Sally Weller of Texas; children Tanya (Rod) Neff of Florida, Rick (Carolyn) Pummill of Centerville, and Deb (Mike) Laughlin of Centerville; grandchildren Lanz (Vicki) Amann of Florida, Chris (Anne Marie) Pummill of Wisconsin, Carrie (Patrick) Ingham of Columbus, Emily (Lucas) Decker of North Carolina, Sara (Gus) Peach of Colorado & Matt (Kara Dennis) Laughlin of Cleveland, and 13 great-grandchildren.



As her children, we were greatly indebted to our mother for watching our children during their toddler years while we gave ourselves a temporary break from parenting. No matter how wild or exhausting the kids were, we always knew that when we picked them up later that night that Mom would always claim, "they were not a bit of trouble". We knew better and it always made us laugh.



We wish to thank the wonderful caregivers of Bethany Village Cherry Park for their compassionate care and we truly appreciate how difficult their jobs are each and every day. A burial and Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a future date for family only. Dolores will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dick and surrounded by family at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bethany Village Benevolent Fund (6443 Bethany Village Drive, Dayton, OH 45459). You are welcome to write a condolence and share a story or picture about Dolores at ww.ConnerAndKoch.com.



