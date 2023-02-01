PULOS, Evangeline



"Becky"



Age 89, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born on October 9, 1933, in Hamilton, OH, to Charles and Yanoula Jonson. Loving mother of Chris (Debbie) Pulos, Meta (Dan) Sproles and proud Yiayia of Allie (Jordan Grilliot), George Pulos, Aris Hoath (Julia) and Geno Hoath. She was particularly proud of her one and only great-granddaughter Sophia who could light up a room with her smile. She will be fondly remembered by her siblings, Mary (Lambros) Svingos and Michael Jonson; sisters-in-law, Loy Jonson and Betty Jonson; and countless nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 53 years, George; sister, Stella (George) Batsakes; and brothers, Chris and James Jonson.



Becky was born to immigrant parents who came to America from Greece for a better life. Her father opened the Purity Sweet Shoppe, a gathering place for food and homemade candy. She was going to work there forever until a strapping young man named George Catsicopoulos swept her off her feet, She married this dedicated man who wanted to partner with her to raise a family. George was her world.



Becky and George opened The Purity (a spinoff of her Dad's place) a breakfast and lunch diner and then moved on to open G.P.'s Sandwich Express catering to the UD Students. She was a hard worker and dedicated to her craft. Her last stop was Sam's Club where she spent 25 years as the best dressed and most cherished door greeter in any Sam's Club across the country.



Becky Pulos was larger than life, loved her church, loved her family and had an abundance of friends. With Super Bowl Sunday coming, we have no doubt that she is going to celebrate with her Tailgate Group in spirit.



Funeral service 10 AM Thursday, February 2, 2023, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. A Mercy Meal will follow at the church. Family and friends will be received at the church on Thursday from 9 AM until service time. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the caring staff of Spring Hills Singing Woods and Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Legacy Fund. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

