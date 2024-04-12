Pullins, Lawrance Spencer



Lawrance "Larry" Spencer Pullins , 95, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024 at his home surrounded by family. He was born September 14, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio the son of August "Gus" and Alice (Spencer) Pullins. Larry served our country in the United States Army. He was a machinist and retired at 30 years from Speco. He was a member of North Hampton Community Church. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and loved to travel with his family. Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Katherine R. Pullins; his children: Laurie S. Bell (Thomas), A Brad Pullins (Corinne) and Miles A. Pullins (Susie); brother-in-law, John Barnhart; grandchildren: J.T. Bell (Heather), M. Spencer Pullins (Ann), Micah Pullins, Abigail Cook (Hayden), April Bussert (A.J.), Heather Whetstone (Mike), Alaina Collins (Rob), Tara Magoto (Gage); great-grandchildren: Aiden, Ava, Abriella, Emma, Ellie, Lily, Mira, Evelyn (Evie), Mylah and many nieces and nephews. Larry is preceded in death by his siblings: Freda Jones, Lora Dean, Ruthmay Hoffman and Hobert Pullins; sister-in-law, Mary Barnhart. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15th, 2024 from 5-7 p.m. at North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr., North Hampton. A celebration of life will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Online expressions of sympathy maybe made at www.littletonandrue.com.





