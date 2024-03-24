Pugh, David Leslie



David Leslie Pugh, 63, widower of Teresa Ann Pugh passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. He was born on July 19, 1960 to Leslie Pugh and Norma Pugh Meece in Middletown, Ohio. David graduated from Middletown High School. He was retired from Okonite Cable where he was a supervisor. He is survived by mother, Norma Pugh Meece; son, David Leslie Pugh Jr.; stepson, Doug Robinson; stepdaughter, Rianna Robinson; grandchildren, Ariana Pugh, Octavia Pugh, Atticus Robinson, Decklan Robinson and Jae Rivers as well as several aunts and uncles. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in passing by his father, Leslie Pugh. Services were held Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Flatwoods Christian Church in Waco, Kentucky. Burial was in Flatwoods Cemetery.



