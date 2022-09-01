PRUETZ, Nancy

PRUETZ (nee Snook), Nancy Ruth



Nancy Ruth (nee Snook) Pruetz, of Liberty Twp., loving wife of 60 years to the late Buck Pruetz, devoted mother of Kimberly (late Kelly) Mullen, Brent (Laura) Pruetz, Brad Pruetz. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Erica, Michael (Ali), Matt, Connor, Brooke, Brayden and Logan. Great-grandmother to Savannah, Jesse, Vincent, Monroe and her dog Dixie.



Nancy passed away on August 3, 2022, at 83 years old. Nancy was a member of Red Hat society, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Elk Run Ladies monthly luncheon.



Memorial will be held graveside Saturday, September 3, 2022, 10 am at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton immediately followed by a celebration of life with family and friends at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please give to League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Rd., Batavia, OH 45103.

