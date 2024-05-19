Protos-Moore, Cynthia



Cynthia Protos-Moore, 65 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Born in Dayton, Ohio to George and Mary Protos, Cynthia remained a lifelong resident of her beloved hometown. Cynthia had a profound love for rescuing cats and spent countless hours caring for and nurturing them. Her compassionate nature extended to all living creatures, and she was known for her dedication to animal welfare.



Cynthia is survived by her brother Nick Protos; her half-sister Trina Fraley and husband Larry; her nieces Maria Eaton and husband Craig, Chelsie Harbin; her nephews George Appleberry, Alex Protos and her great-nephew Dorian Eaton. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, who will cherish the memories of her kind spirit and generous heart.



Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate Cynthia's life at a graveside service at 1pm Friday, May 24 at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia's memory to SICSA( www.sicsa.org), an organization close to her heart. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories can be left at www.bakerhazelsnider.



