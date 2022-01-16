PROSSER, Shirley Anne



SHIRLEY ANNE PROSSER, 91, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022. She was born November 16, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Josephine (Endly) Payne.



Shirley graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Home Economics and later obtained her Master's in Education from The University of Dayton. She was a loyal Ohio State Buckeye fan. After graduating, she married and taught school at Springfield High School before traveling to Germany to join her husband Winston, who was stationed there from 1954-1956. Shirley returned to Ohio and resumed her teaching career, teaching at Northridge Elementary, Northeastern High School and eventually retiring from Kenton Ridge High School. She traveled throughout the country with her husband for various bowling conferences. Shirley loved to sew and was the 4-H Leader for the Busy Bees 4-H club. She also volunteered in the community, teaching others how to sew. She was a member of Bowlusville Church (now New Beginnings United Methodist Church).



She is survived by 2 daughters, Sue Anne Prosser and Valerie Bivans; one son, W. Douglas (Donna) Prosser; four grandchildren, Mitchell (Amie) Prosser, Jacob (Sarah) Bivans, Devin Prosser, and Josie Bivans; one great-grandson, Jacob Bivans, Jr.; one sibling, Ruth Knight; three nephews, George Nathan Prosser, Garth Eldon Prosser, and Gary Knight; one niece, Kay Huebner; and friend of the family, John Duhl.



The family wishes to thank and acknowledge her caregivers, Cindy, Kim, Lori, and Miechell, for their extraordinary help, love, and care of Shirley.



Services will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 12 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 am until the time of service. Livestreaming will be available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



