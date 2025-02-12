Propps, Frances A.



Frances A. Propps, 96, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Warren County, Ohio on July 31, 1928, to parents Leonard and Dorothy (Harter) Burgemier. Frances had worked in the accounting department of Armco Steel Corp. She was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, where she taught catechism. She was also a Cub Scout leader. Frances especially devoted her time to being a loving caretaker for her son, Tim. Frances is survived by her sons, M. Rick Propps & Timothy W. Propps; 8 grandchildren, Shannon (Rick) Duff, Shane (Julie) Propps, Charles (Andrea) Ramsey, Stephanie Ramsey, Jamie (Jeremiah) Manley, Bailey Propps, Jonathan (Amanda) Propps & Jeramie R. (Shelly) Propps; 15 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Myron Propps; and numerous nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles E. Propps; second husband, Ervin W. Propps; sons, Barry A. Propps & Charles R. Propps; brothers, Carl Burgemier, Lawrence Zwick & William L. Burgemier; sisters, Eleanor Rich & Dorothy Hatfield; and great granddaughter, Phoebe Manley. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 14, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 330 Lebanon St., Monroe with Father Ben Mersch as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Abilities First Foundation, Inc., 4710 Timber Trail Dr., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - Haven House Shelter, 550 High St., Hamilton, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



