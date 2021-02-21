PROFFITT, Etta F.



Age 72, Hamilton, died Thursday, February 18, 2021,



surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in London, Kentucky, on August 11, 1948, the daughter of John and Alladean



(Sherman) Hodges. She was raised in Hamilton, OH, where she attended the Hamilton City School System and was a 1966 graduate of Taft High School. Etta worked as an office



manager, alongside many of her family members, for



Advanced Drainage Systems. At ADS is where she met the love of her life, David E. Proffitt, and they married on June 15, 1985. Along with her husband, Etta moved to Florida where they lived for several years until they missed their family and decided to move back to Ohio where they could enjoy time with their grandchildren. She is survived by son, Sean (Stacy) Jones, and two grandchildren Taylor Jones and Sam Jones, who were the absolute joys of her life. She is also survived by sister Deb (Tim) Hacker, sister-in-law Hilda Hodges, and many nieces and nephews. Etta was preceded in death by her



parents, husband Dave in 2020, brother Robert Hodges, and sister Donna Gallo. Etta was a member of Timberhill Baptist Church and the family would like to extend a thank you to Pastor Scott Miller and his wife Jodi and the congregation for their prayers. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

