Profeta, Paul Richard



Profeta, Paul Richard, 68, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2024 in The James Cancer Center. Paul was born February 2, 1956 in Southgate, California, the son of Joseph Samuel and Reva Jean (Colton) Profeta. He retired from the Springfield News-Sun and was proud of being an Eagle Scout. He also enjoyed woodworking, hiking and spending time with family. In addition to his father, survivors include one son, Andrew (Rebecca) Profeta; two grandsons, Ethan and Aaron; siblings, Jeff (Karen) Profeta, Mike (Elizabeth) Profeta, David Profeta and Lisa Profeta; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew; and two siblings, Chris and Karen. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Fund at The James Cancer Center. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



View the obituary on Legacy.com