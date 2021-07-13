PROCTOR, Douglas K.



Age 64, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, after a short, but fierce battle with cancer. He was born on November 15, 1956, to Thomas and Pearl Proctor. Douglas married his wife of 23 years, Kathleen Cannode, on November 6, 1997, in Gatlinburg, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Carolyn Proctor. In addition to his wife Kathy, he is survived by his 4 children: Jeremy (Chrystal) of Dayton, OH, Jon (Patti) of Carlisle, OH, Renée of Oxford, OH, and PFC, Joshua of Virginia Beach, VA. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren: Braiden, Layne, Kaitlynn, Emma, and Owen; as well as his sisters Brenda Fortner of Hendersonville, TN, Carol (Phil) Reeder of Dyer, IN, and Sheila Proctor of Hendersonville, TN; and his brothers Tom Proctor of West Alexandria, OH, and Danny (Betty) of Eaton, OH; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Douglas worked at the Henny Penny Corporation for over 40 years as a QA Technician. After retiring, he enjoyed dolphin watching at the beach, fishing, growing massive tomatoes, creating computer programs, and "puttering around in his barn". He also loved old country music, any old John Wayne movies, and most importantly, spending time with his family. Family and friends are welcome for a graveside service at 12:00 noon on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH. Lindloff Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria, OH, is assisting with arrangements. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Kettering Cancer Center and to Doug's special nurse, Paula, who took excellent care of him during his chemotherapy treatments. Online condolence and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.

