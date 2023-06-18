Pritchard, Patrick S. "Pat"



Patrick S. "Pat" Pritchard, Sr., 83, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 2, 1940 in New York, New York the son of Harry and Gladys (Tellier) Pritchard. Pat served his country in the United State Marine Corp and was very proud to be a veteran. He dedicated his life to the service of automobile dealers and improving their lives and those of their employees. Everything he did was with great enthusiasm. He was very active in the recovery community; particularly AA with 52 years of sobriety. His dedication to service continued throughout his whole life. His positive impact affected many and we are all better for knowing him. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kay Pritchard; his children, PJ Pritchard, Molly Hunt, Susan Haught, and Don (Kathy) Woods; grandchildren, Harry, Amanda, Sherman, Charlie, Austin, Emily, Morgan, Jack, Sam, Zach, and Sam; sister, Carol (Jerry) Zmyslo; sister-in-law, Gigi Trapp; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Buster Pritchard; sisters, Jeanne Casper and Betty Gomez; step-children, Bob Woods and David Woods; and grandson, Elijah Pritchard. A memorial gathering will be held from 11 AM  1 PM on Friday, June 30, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Patrick Pritchard to Good Shepherd Ministries, 1115 East Third St, Dayton, Ohio 45402 or to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, Ohio 45458. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



