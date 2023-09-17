Priestly, Nancy Veora



Nancy Veora Priestly, 89, passed away on September 13, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Lawrence County, Illinois, on August 1, 1934, the daughter of William Creston Gray and Alene Veora Tann (stepmother Geneva Casey). She is survived by two brothers and sister, George, Dula, and Joseph; her children, Tressia Priestly-Jones, Roderick Priestly and his wife Lisa, Debra Priestly, and Lee Priestly; grandchildren, Jarren Priestly, Vincent Jones, Stephanie Jones, Malik Jones, Faith Walker; great grandson Chance Michael Ryan Priestly; a host of extended family members and Ace her faithful canine companion. Services will be held at Second Baptist Church, 615 South Wittenberg, Springfield, Ohio, 45506, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Visitation begins at 10 AM. Celebration of Life begins at 11 AM with Pastor Dale Anthony DeGroat presiding. Graveside service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Patoka, Indiana, at 2 PM (CST), Thursday September 21, 2023. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry Funeral Home www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



