Prichard, Carl "Butch"



age 68 of Hamilton, passed away at Doverwood Health Care on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Butch was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 8, 1954 to Dayton and Marge Prichard. Butch served as a Marine in the United States Military. He retired from Ford Motor Company. Butch was a sports fan, Disney fanatic and Sudoku master.



Butch is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tina Prichard; his sons, Cameron (Hollie) Prichard and James (Malinda) Asher Jr.; his daughter, Christi Prichard; his grandchildren, Maverick, Kasen and Dasia; his sister, Pam (Jerry) Johnson; his brothers, Kenny (Teri) Prichard and Tim (Melinda) Prichard; and many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Butch was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, Linda (Kenny) Anderson and Denny Minton. Family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. In Butch's memory, any memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or to the SPCA. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



