PRICE, Joyce Elaine



Joyce Elaine Price, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. Joyce was born February 6, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio, to William and Vivian Weaver. Joyce was educated in Cleveland Public Schools and was a very proud graduate of Glenville High School Class of 1969. Upon graduation from high school, Joyce attended Washington University in St. Louis where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work in 1973. While attending Washington University, she met the love of her life, Lewis Price and married in 1972. Joyce went on to further her education at Wright State University and received her Master's of Arts in Applied Behavioral Science. They began their family when they moved to Dayton, Ohio, and LaNetta and Alicia were the blessings of their union.



Joyce was a lifelong servant of her community. She began her career as a social worker providing assistance to the elderly and ended her career as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Miami Valley Community Action Partnership. She served Community Action Partnership for 38 years and happily retired in 2016.



Joyce made an immeasurable impact in her community, within her family, and those she mentored through her passion for serving others. In 2009, she was recognized for her work in the community when she received The Dayton Daily News Top Ten Women Award. Joyce was also an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and on several committees. Joyce loved her church family and served with a giving heart. Joyce loved the Lord and was a gentle spirit with a huge heart. She lived her life by the motto "when you are blessed you bless others." She was a role model to many, consistently sharing words of encouragement. Her greatest joy was to love on her family. Joyce was an avid sports fan and loved all sports, specifically the Cleveland Cavaliers and Browns. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents William and Vivian Weaver, her husband, Lewis A. Price, and brother, William S. Weaver Jr. She leaves to mourn and cherish her memory, her daughters, LaNetta A. Price and Alicia N. Price., her granddaughter, Joy N. Dixon, brother, Stanley Weaver (Marian), Cleveland, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, cousins and close friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

