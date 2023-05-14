Price, Jeralyn Joan "Jeri"



PRICE, Jeralyn Joan "Jeri", age 88, of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at The Hospice of Dayton. Jeri was a Secretary with Production Engineering, retiring after over 50 years of service. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Debra & Dennis Prugh of Huber Heights, Tracey & Jack Fuller of Vandalia, and Melanie & Kevin Kaney of Tipp City; brother; 6 grandsons, many great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

