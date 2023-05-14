Price, Catherine A.



Catherine "Cathy" Price, age 64 of Centerville, passed away May 9, 2023. Born to Leon and LouAnn Price on October 24, 1958. Cathy graduated from Oakwood School in 1977. She loved animals, the ocean, and scuba diving. Cathy was both a Certified Open Water Diver and Certified Advanced Open Water Diver. She shared her love of diving with her brother, David. Preceded in death by her parents, and brother, David. Cathy is survived by her wonderful friends, Sarah Dyer and Zoie Worley; and cousins Mindy Day, Dick Day and Tish McFarren. Cathy's wish was for a private memorial service to scatter their ashes in the Caribbean. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, OH.

