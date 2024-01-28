Price, Carol



Carol E. Price, age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday January 21, 2024 at Grace Brethren Village. Carol was born December 6, 1944 to the late Robert and Myrtle Dunson. Carol was a retiree of AT& T. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon. She leaves to cherish her memory 2 daughters, Carla Price- Alves (Glenn), Nichole Price; siblings, Patricia, Maureen, Janet, and Robert Jr.; 4 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carol was loved by many and will be forever in our hearts. No service.



