Prettyman (Herweh), JoAnn "Jan"



Prettyman, Joann "Jan" (née Herweh), 83, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on April 27, 2024 following an illness. Jan was born on September 3, 1940 to Charles and Virginia Herweh in Cincinnati Ohio. After graduating from McNicholas High School, she attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and practiced as an RN until she obtained her Physician Assistant certification from Kettering College of Medical Arts in 1978. Jan had an esteemed career spanning over 31 years at the Dayton Veterans Administration Center as PA to the chief of head and neck surgery and worked tirelessly for the benefit of our veterans. She was employed by KCMA to help grade incoming PA student assignments. She volunteered at Wright State University interviewing potential medical school students for admission. She was instrumental in creating a co-op with Wright Patterson AFB to provide hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment for her patients. During that time, she also served in the Army National Guard Reserves as a medical liaison. Jan was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and her husband Gene Prettyman. She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses Stephen (Annette) Dunbar of Fairborn , Janice (Michael) Harris of Centerville, David (Carey) Dunbar of Powell, and 5 grandchildren who were the light of her life, Michelle (Danny), Christopher, Ned, Zachary, and Cameron. Also surviving Jan is her sister and best friend Eileen (Steve) Schmidt of Villa Grove IL, and her brother James (Carrie) of Cincinnati, and legions of extended family and friends. Jan had many passions in life deeply rooted in service. Whether it be medical, military, or community, you could find her enriching the lives of others. Her volunteerism spanned from being a victim witness advocate for Montgomery County, chairman of the City Beautiful Commission of Centerville, head of the Centerville Citizens Police Academy Alumni, along with public works and courier duties for the City of Centerville. Jan loved gardening, public safety officers, veterans, The Bengals, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday May 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pk. with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery Ohio. If desired, contributions to the City of Centerville Police Department to benefit the CCPAA and Explorer programs or St. Jude Children's Hospital may be made in her memory. To know Jan was to absolutely love her and she will be deeply missed. Her bright light will continue to shine on in those she touched.



