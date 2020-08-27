PRESTON, Deborah Sue Deborah Sue Preston, 62, of Springfield, passed away August 23, 2020, in Wooded Glen. She was born January 9, 1958, in Springfield, the daughter, of George Junior and Jeannette Vivian (Niday) Preston. Deborah had attended the Medway Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling, softball and bocce and had been employed at Tach Industries. Survivors include a son; Nathan Michael Preston, siblings; Wanda Jean Preston, Steven D. Preston and Ricky Niday and cousins; Patti Neff and Candy Chaffin. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother; Michael A. Preston. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM, Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Evans officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

