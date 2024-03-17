Preston, Constance "Connie"



TROY, OH  Constance "Connie" S. Preston, age 74, of Troy, died Friday, March 8, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 27, 1949, in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Bill and Wilma Horstman (Brown). Connie was a 1967 graduate of Reading High School and later attended the University of Cincinnati, where she obtained her bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Connie was the type of person who was always doing something. After she retired, found new opportunities to achieve certifications and licenses that led her to retire five more times during her lifetime. She loved the outdoors, especially hiking and always kept fit. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She was well known for her decorating skills and her love of anything peppermint! Her family and friends will always remember her for her love of volunteering, as well. Connie is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Preston, whom she married in Xenia, OH on October 23, 2021; their children, Tess and John Cremeens, Billy and Laura Thomas, Christa and Seth Agiro, and Claire Preston; siblings, Ron Fox and Marcia Fox; 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Connie's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Koinos Church, 722 Grant Street, Troy, OH 45373. Service will begin at 2pm and doors will open at 1pm. The family requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Ohio Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373 (www.ohioshospice.org\give\), as a tribute gift in memory of Constance Preston. For additional information and to view Connie's video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com