PRESLEY, Darrell F.

65 of Dayton, passed away August 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 9, 1956, in Greene County to the late Barney and Juanita Presley. Darrell was an avid lover of his dogs and of his 69' Oldsmobile.

He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly Armitage Presley; his wonderful children April (Ryan) Potter, Cyndi (Todd) Cox, Shauna (Mark) Wilhelm, Jimmy (Becky) Dyer; siblings Larry, Gary, Kenny, Carol (Larry) Grim, Rob (Gail) Blevins, Wanda (Pete) Patchin, Rick (Berniece) Ball, Lucy (Dan) Maggard,

Penny Simpson, Diane( Rusty) Walsh and Brenda (Steve)

Walker; grandchildren Ryan, Justin, Megan, Dylan, Savannah, Brooklyn, Reagan, Brianna, MiKayla, Ariel, Cassie, James III, Kaylen, Carson; great-grandbabies, numerous friends,

neighbors and family.

Darrell is preceded in death by his siblings Kate Litteral, Shirley Wetzel, and Chip Armitage.

Family will be holding a Memorial Mass Saturday at 11am, August 21, 2021, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E.

National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377. Immediately following there will be a Celebration of Life Service at IBEW Local 82

Union Hall - all are welcome. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

