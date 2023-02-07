PRESAR, Steven Lee



72, Centerville, died on January 20, 2023, following a brief illness. He was the son of the late Milton ("Bud") and Rosanna Barber Presar. Steve grew up in Wapakoneta, graduating from St. Joseph High School.



Following high school, Steve enrolled in the United States Air Force, serving as a computer operator at the Pentagon until December 1972. He was also a graduate of George Mason University (1975).



Steve was the genealogy expert both for the Presar and Barber families. His research interests were widely varied, and included such subjects as Negro League Baseball, early professional football, canals, and the Punic Wars. Steve researched the documentation needed for an Ohio Historical Marker commemorating the site of the first NFL game, in which the Dayton Triangles emerged victorious. Steve was also an avid walker, cyclist, and pickleball player. He was a member of the Vineyard Church, Dayton. A quiet man, Steve was known for his intelligence, humility, and wit.



Steve is survived by his brother, Ric Presar, his aunt, Mary Lou Barber, and many loving cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy. Steve's cremains will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Auglaize County Historical Society.

