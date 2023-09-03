Prculovski, Elizabeth L.



Elizabeth L. Prculovski age 39 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 10AM - 12PM at Central Christian Church 1504 Villa Rd. Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





