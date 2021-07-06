journal-news logo
PRATT, Stanley

PRATT, Stanley

99, of Lewis Center, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2021, with his family by his side. Stan was a proud World War II veteran of the U.S.

Army, serving in the Battle of the Bulge and receiving two Purple Hearts and one Bronze Star. He is survived by three children; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. At this time, no services are planned. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view Stan's complete obituary.

