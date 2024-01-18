Pratt, Carlos Ray



age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on Monday, January 15, 2024. Carlos was born in Radnor, West Virginia on November 21, 1934 to Carlous Pratt and Clara (VanHoose) Pratt. He was a member of the United States Navy from 1954-1962 and was a Yeoman Third Class. In the 1970's Carlos was involved with the Hamilton Mini Circus, and in 1976 he built the world's tallest unicycle which made it into the Guinness Book of World Records. Carlos loved being out on his son's farm and assisting him with taking care of the animals. He cherished his '66 Mustang and took it to car shows weekly. Carlos R. Pratt was made a Master Mason in Hugh L. Bates Lodge #686 in Hamilton on November 30, 1976. He served the lodge as Worshipful Master from November 1982 through November 1983, and then served as Lodge Education Officer from November 1983 through November 1986. He served the Second Masonic District as District Deputy Grand Master from 2003 through 2005. In 2011 he transferred his membership to Jefferson Lodge #90 in Middletown. He joined the Scottish Rite, Valley of Cincinnati, in the Spring 1977 class. He was appointed an officer of Dalcho Council, Princes of Jerusalem, and served as Sovereign Prince from May 1991 through May 1993. He received the 33° in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 31, 1993. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton, and was a member of Chapter, Council, and Commandery. Illustrious Brother Pratt was a tireless worker in Freemasonry. He received the Brown double-eagle membership jewel from the Valley of Cincinnati for being the first or second-line signer on 102 petitions. He gave invaluable service to the 2nd Masonic District over the course of many years. He was always willing to help and epitomized Masonic service during his years in the fraternity. Carlos is survived by his son, Daniel Ray Pratt (Michael Willis); grandchildren, Lindsay (Conor) Pratt-Stransky and Caroline (Keaton) Pratt-Sloan; great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Teddy Stransky; brother, Henry (Sue) Pratt; and numerous other relatives and friends. Carlos was preceded in death by his spouse of 66 years, Nancy Sue Pratt; his children, Dr. Stephen M. Pratt and Rebecca A. Pratt; his parents, Carlous and Clara Pratt; and his brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013, with a Masonic service to begin at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park Ashland, Kentucky, 3801 13th St., Ashland, Kentucky, on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Jeff Bramel officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



