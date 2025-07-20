Prather, Phillip Douglas



Phil Prather, 86, of Huntersville, NC passed into the loving arms of his Savior on Thursday, July 10th 2025.



Phil was born in a one-room cabin in Grahn, KY on April 12, 1939 to the late Ralph and Margie (Phillips) Prather. He married Donna (Mueller) Prather in June 1964. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters: Pam (Andy) Lazur of Huntersville, NC and Sue (Dave) Stiles of Cornelius, NC; grandchildren: Grant (Jess), Zach (Caroline), and Will Stiles and Taylor and Matthew Lazur; brother Paul Prather of Phoenix, AZ, and sisters Phillis Straka of Fountain Hills, AZ and Joanne (John) Melillo of Charlotte, NC. And sister-in-law JoAnn Mueller of Akron, OH. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Dave Mueller.



Phil graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School in 1957 and Ohio Wesleyan University in 1961 where he ran track and played football. He went on to receive a master's degree from Miami University of Ohio. Phil worked as a teacher, coach and administrator for Dayton Public Schools. Phil retired in 1995 after 33 years with the school district. Phil was a member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church in Kettering, OH and Mt. Zion UMC in Huntersville, NC.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 4:00pm at SOUTHERN HILLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2287 South Dixie Dr., Kettering, Ohio 45409. Pastor David Broyles to officiate. Memorial contributions: Prather Family College Scholarship Fund at the Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, OH, 45409. https://daytonfoundation.academicworks.com/donors



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com