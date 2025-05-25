Powers, William

Powers, Jr., William Martin "Bill"



William M. Powers, Jr, age 89, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, made his transition from this life to the next on May 16, 2025 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Josephine Powers, oldest son Michael, brother Robert Powers, sisters Lydia Berens, and Rosemary Herron, and god-daughter, Ann Alig. He is survived by Ruth, his loving wife of 65 years, sons James (Kathy), Andrew (Heidi), Gregory (Sherry), David (Tricia), and Emily (Bob) Browning, 20 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Bill graduated from Chaminade high school and the University of Dayton with degrees in chemical engineering and a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He was the president of a successful company for over 35 years, but that was eclipsed by his love of his family. His sons were the light of his life, and some of his happiest years were spent watching and coaching them in various sports. From fishing to cars to fiduciary advice  he was there. And every grandchild knew, that when they went to Grandma and Grandpa's house, there would be candy! He was a loving foster father to many infants through Catholic Social Services over a span of 19 years and fell in love with all of them! An avid poker player, he was a regular for many years with a week-end group, high-lighted by earning a chance to play in the Senior World Poker tour in Las Vegas. He was a loyal Reds baseball and Dayton Flyers basketball fan, sticking with them through ups and downs. For years, on summer vacation trips with friends and their children, he took great pleasure arranging little contests for the children (everyone always won a prize). Those contests are still remembered with much fondness by those now adults, all these years later. The family is grateful beyond measure for the compassionate care provided by the caregivers from Home Instead, especially Teresa Contie, Rick Busch, and Jon Shelton; also for the invaluable care provided by Hospice of Dayton, and the Courtyard at Centerville. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 31st from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Presidential Banquet Center, 4572 Presidential Way in Kettering. A Celebration of Bill's life will immediately follow visitation, beginning at 12:00 pm. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery. If you must send flowers, gift them to someone who's living, in his memory. If you would like, please remember Bill with a contribution where it can do some good  to Hospice, Michael J. Fox Foundation, or your favorite charity.



"Death is not extinguishing the light  it is putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."



Rabindranath Tagore



