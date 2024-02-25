Powers, Steve



Steve Powers, 76, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 22, 2024, in Kobacker House, Columbus. He was born March 16, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Edward Leroy and Evelyn Marie (Cardosi) Powers. Steve attended St. John's Lutheran Church where he was very active in many of their activities. He had been the owner of Steve's Small Engine Repair and had been employed at Airetool for 44 years. Steve was also very involved with the National Trails Parks and Recreation District of Clark County where he developed and presented many programs for children. He was also a member of the Blue Bird Project, the Audubon Society, the Paw Paw Group and the Prairie Adventures and he had worked with the Army Corp of Engineers on many of their projects. Mr. Powers was a Veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years; Merrelyn (Hoppes) Powers, a brother; Randy (Merry) Powers, a brother-in-law; Phillip Hoppes, niece and nephews; Andrew (Emilee) Powers, Lori (Al) Fulk and Brent (Beth) Bushu and many great nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister; Judy Rice, a niece; Amy Powers-Stanley and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday in St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Kevin Scheuller officiating. Friends may visit with Steve's family for one hour prior to the services in the church. Mr. Powers' family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Kobacker House for all of the wonderful care and compassion they provided to Steve. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com