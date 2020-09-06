POWERS, Geneva

POWERS (Mallett), Geneva S. 90, of Springfield, OH, beloved, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, and friend, passed away on August 28, 2020. She was born to the late Urban and Susie Mallett on April 2, 1930, in Monroe County, Ohio. She graduated from Stafford High School in Monroe County in 1946 at 16 years old as valedictorian and from Ohio University in 1949. She married George Powers on Dec. 19, 1954. Geneva first taught at Liberty Union High School in Baltimore, Ohio, then worked as a library assistant at the Air Force Institute of Technology. After their marriage, Geneva worked a number of jobs in Indiana and Ohio. She spent 10 years working at home to raise 3 children. In 1971, she returned to teaching, and from 1974-1994, she taught business and typing at Northwestern High School in Clark County, Ohio. She had a lifetime love of reading and was a frequent visitor to the library for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her brothers, Franklin, Harry, and Jim; and her sisters, Katheryn and Lucille. Left to love and cherish her memory are sister, Gladys (Sardis, OH); daughters, Patricia Powers Jones (Rick Jones), Springboro, OH, and Pamela Powers (Karen Emery), Centerville, OH; son, Jeffrey Powers (Alex Schemionek), Chicago, IL; three grandchildren, Adam, Andrew and Claire Jones; one great-grandchild, Oliver; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic there will be no visitation or memorial service at this time. Tribute contributions may be made to: Hospice of Dayton https://hospiceofdayton.webconnex.com/hospiceofdayton or Clark County Public Library, Park Branch https://ccplohio.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Gift-and-Donation-Form.pdf.

