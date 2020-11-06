POWELL, Timothy H.



Age 59, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center ER. He was born April 17, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio, and lived in this area most of his life. Tim graduated from



Indian Lake High School Class of 1979. Tim was a tool and die maker for G & W Products in Hamilton for 27 years. He was a real estate investor in Middletown and the surrounding area for 30 years. He was a member of the Washington Lodge F. & A.M. in Hamilton, Ohio. Tim was an outdoorsman and



enjoyed camping and canoeing. Preceding him in death were his parents, Donald Powell and Beverly Shanks Powell. He is survived by three sons, Adrian (Michelle), Timothy and



Jonathan (Paulette); five grandchildren, Adrian, Victoria,



Nikolai, Olivia, and Emma; his former wife and mother of his children, Maritza Powell; two brothers, Daniel Powell



(Rhonda) and Jeff Powell; one sister, Jennifer Weiss (Jim); and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com