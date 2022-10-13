POWELL, Leonard E.



Age 88, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in New Miami, Ohio, on January 3, 1934, the son of Roy and Estie (McCown) Powell. Mr. Powell had been a steel worker employed by ARMCO in New Miami and later in Middletown, OH. He was a member of the Community Church.



Survivors include three children, Gregory Powell, Logan Powell, and Lindsey Powell; two sisters, Judy Lynch and Shirley Kollstedt; stepson, Eric Allen; stepdaughter, Brittany (Zach) Schulz.



His wife Ginger (Hieb) Powell preceded him in death in 2002.



Funeral services will be held at 6:00PM, Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 5:00-6:00PM, Friday, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery. Online register at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



