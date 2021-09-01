POWELL, Jean K.



Jean K. Powell, 93, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday August 30, 2021, in Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born August 25, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Mary (Abbott) Hunt. She is survived by her daughter Dee Hoerner; son Douglas DuHamel; brother Glenn (Levadis) Hunt; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Hilda Hunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, son Richard DuHamel and brother Marvin Hunt. Private services will be held for the family. You may



express condolences to the family at



