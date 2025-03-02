Powell, Ila



Age 101, of Brookville passed away February 24, 2025. She was born February 11, 1924 in Chicago, Ill. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom in 2009. The daughter of the late Julius and Tillie Robinson, her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Eddie Baker; great granddaughter, Brittany Strange; great-great grandson, Stephen Baisee. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church and was a Sunday School Teacher for a number or years. She belonged to the Garden Club and also had a girl scout troop. She was a life time member of the VFW 3288 Auxiliary and held numerous offices in the Auxiliary. She is survived by her daughters, Linda and Roland Schwarz of Fenton, Michigan and Cheryl and Charles Strange of Brookville, Ohio; grandsons Dr. David Schwarz and Matthew Schwarz of Fenton, Michigan. Jason Strange of Newport, North Carolina, Brian Strange of Kentucky; six great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 5, at Gilbert-Fellers funeral home in Brookville, Ohio. Family will receive friends one hour before services. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery.



