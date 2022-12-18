POWELL, Harold Eugene



Harold Eugene Powell, 96, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022.



Harold was born on July 18, 1926, in Des Moines, IA. Graduated from East High School. Served as an Army Sergeant in WWII and earned a Purple Heart in the Battle of the Bulge. Harold married Phyllis Durham in May 1952 and had three sons Ray, Craig and Fred. They celebrated their 70th anniversary this past May.



In 1948, Harold started his career as a tire builder at Firestone in Des Moines, Iowa and retired as a Plant Manager in Decatur, IL in 1980. His career took him overseas from 1957 until 1972 starting as a Tire Builder Instructor-Manila, Philippines; Production Manger-Bombay, India; Plant Manager-Bangkok, Thailand and finally Factories Manager-Sydney, Australia; he then returned to Des Moines. Three more moves as Plant Manager took him to Dayton Tire, Dayton, OH; Pottstown, PA; and Decatur, IL – the site from which he retired. In 2003 Harold and Phyllis returned to Dayton, OH.



Harold is survived by his wife Phyllis; three sons Ray (Carol), Craig (Christine) and Fred (Michele); six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



Harold, a kind man with a good sense of humor, intelligent, well read and always interested in the world around him; loved his family and took joy in them. He donated his body to Medical Science. The family intends no service currently and requests you please consider a donation in his memory to



navysealfoundation.org