Potts, Donald Lee



Donald Lee Potts, 76, of Springfield, passed away March 27, 2023 at the Convalarium at Indian Run in Dublin, Ohio. He was born November 6, 1946 in Springfield, the son of Elmer and Donna (Earley) Potts. Don was a Northeastern High School graduate of the class of 1964. He was a Barber in Springfield for 50 years and the owner of Hair Quarters. He was an avid golfer and had enjoyed drag racing in the past. Survivors include his two sons, Dustin (Tammy) Potts and Dana Potts; three grandchildren, Devon, Jordan, and Dylan Potts; sister, Mary (John) Colvin; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Phyllis Weaver, and his parents. Visitation will be held from 1-4 pm Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will begin at 4:00 pm with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Senior Services of Springfield. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

