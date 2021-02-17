POTTER, Patricia



Age 89, died peacefully at Elmcroft of Washington Township, on Friday, February 12, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Rodzia (Bollechino) Herbert of Dayton, OH. Patricia was born on



November 19, 1931, and graduated from Fairmont High School. She attended United Methodist Church and volunteered at the Gift Shop inside Kettering Medical Center. Patricia was a humble, quiet, and gentle soul who enjoyed cross-stitch and loved to travel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Potter, Sr.; and son, Robert "Bobby" A. Potter, Jr. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Becky (Si) Page; grandchildren, Lindsay (Ismail) Sezen, Kendall (Brandon) Andrade, Chet Potter,



Stephanie (Tyler) Wiford, and Kimberly Page; great-grandchildren, Safiye, Ibrahim, Nesibe, Kennedy, Teagan, Bristol, Lily, and Lucas; sister, Andrea Herbert; sister-in-law, Patty Potter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

