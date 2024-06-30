Poteet, Vivian M.



Vivian M. Poteet, known for her vibrant and vivacious personality, passed away on June 21, 2024 at Kettering Health Miamisburg. She was born on October 6, 1930, in Blackwater, Virginia. Vivian led a remarkable life filled with love, kindness, and joy. After graduating as Valedictorian from Blackwater High School where she played basketball, she became secretary for Sears and later Dayton Mall, until her well-deserved retirement. Described as the "hostess with the mostest" and "fashionable," Vivian was not only an excellent cook but also had a reputation for being polite and kind-hearted. Her passion for life was evident in everything she did, whether it was shopping, traveling to new destinations, or enjoying a meal out with her husband and family. She'll be remembered for her love of anything purple and for being an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls. In addition to her successful career and hobbies, Vivian cherished time spent with her family. She is survived by her loving daughter, Cynthea Carrington; devoted granddaughter, Alexandria Miller; and great grandson, Jameson Metzger. Vivian's memory will also be cherished by her sisters, Salona Robinette and Yvonne Poteet; along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Vivian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James B. Poteet; son Roger Poteet; and brother John Munsey. While she will be deeply missed by all who knew her, Vivian's legacy of warmth and generosity will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of crossing paths with her. May she rest in peace knowing she touched the lives of many with her light and love. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 12 pm to 1 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 pm, followed by a graveside service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens (1639 E. Lytle-Five Points Road, Centerville, OH 45458). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com