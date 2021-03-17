PORTIS, Shoshoni Kylee



37 of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life and transitioned into eternal life on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Shoshoni was born October 12, 1983, a daughter of Larry L. and



Loretta I. (Thompson) Portis.



Shoshoni leaves to cherish her memory, her parents; four



sisters, Sherry Portis, big sister JaNita Aikens who would keep her in check, special sister (twin) Shamara Portis, and Kamila Portis; three brothers,



David Portis, Daniel Portis, and Emanuel Portis; her favorite niece, Zion Aiken; a special cousin, Shalicia Golden and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; one special friend, Paul Stone.



Shoshoni was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carlo, and Viola (Anderson) Thompson; her paternal grandparents, Ambrose, and Ruby Portis; two brothers,



William and Larry Portis; five aunts, Gloria Jean Southers,



Minnie Cousins, Kay Miller, Deborah Tutt and Ruth Harris; three uncles, John Arthur Thompson, Joe Portis and Ronald Portis. Arrangements to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

