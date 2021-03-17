X

PORTIS, Shoshoni

PORTIS, Shoshoni Kylee

37 of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life and transitioned into eternal life on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Shoshoni was born October 12, 1983, a daughter of Larry L. and

Loretta I. (Thompson) Portis.

Shoshoni leaves to cherish her memory, her parents; four

sisters, Sherry Portis, big sister JaNita Aikens who would keep her in check, special sister (twin) Shamara Portis, and Kamila Portis; three brothers,

David Portis, Daniel Portis, and Emanuel Portis; her favorite niece, Zion Aiken; a special cousin, Shalicia Golden and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; one special friend, Paul Stone.

Shoshoni was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carlo, and Viola (Anderson) Thompson; her paternal grandparents, Ambrose, and Ruby Portis; two brothers,

William and Larry Portis; five aunts, Gloria Jean Southers,

Minnie Cousins, Kay Miller, Deborah Tutt and Ruth Harris; three uncles, John Arthur Thompson, Joe Portis and Ronald Portis. Arrangements to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

