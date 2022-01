PORTER, Wendell Ivory



Age 81, of Sevierville, TN, passed away on 1/22/2022. He graduated High School in New Boston, Ohio. Served 4 years in the Navy. Lived in Fairborn, New Carlisle, Kettering, and Centerville, Ohio, and retired Civil Service at Wright-Patt in 1988. He was a devoted husband and father who was blessed with an abundance of kindness and love. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.