Porter, John

Porter, Rev. John E.



It is with deepest sorrow that we share the news that Reverend John E Porter peacefully returned to his Lord and Savior on May 22nd, 2023. His twin brother and several family members were by his side. He was born in Dayton on April 4th, 1930, minutes before his identical twin, Eugene H. Porter. The two brothers were named after prize fighters Jack Dempsey and Gene Tunney although you would not find two more peaceful men. John entered St. Gregory Seminary during his high school years and afterwards studied theology at Mount St. Mary's seminary before being ordained a Catholic priest in 1956. During his lifetime of service, Father Porter was assigned to multiple Catholic parishes in the capacity of Assistant and Pastor. These included St. Theresa of Avila Parish, St. Raphael Parish, and St. Stephen Parish. He was also appointed Assistant at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains. Over the next 10 -15 years, Father Porter held assignments as Director of the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Director of the Main Street Bible Center which provided social activities and programs for underprivileged youth and director of Fort Scott Summer Camps. After other assignments which included Chaplain for the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Campfire Girls and Chaplain of the Fontbonne, he went on to become pastor of St Bartholomew Church in Cincinnati and forged many wonderful friendships. His last major assignment was to be pastor of St Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Liberty Township with the mission of building their church. He considered this his greatest accomplishment and always spoke of it with fondness. Father John loved and participated in many sports. During his lifetime he enjoyed both water and snow skiing, he was an avid golfer, loved boating and flying his small Cessna. He had earned his private pilot's license while in the seminary. He would often give plane rides as incentive and rewards to participants and staff involved in the CYO programs he coordinated. He loved to fly and was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol. Father John loved to travel. He was not a stranger to the city of Rome, always enjoyed an ocean cruise and occasionally served as the on-board chaplain. His most memorable travel experience is displayed in pictures on his walls and a photo book documenting a trip around the world that was taken with his father and older brother. He was a thoughtful and quiet man and frequently brought those who would have been alone or had nowhere to go, to family holidays. He always wanted everyone to feel included. He baptized and married many of his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and loved to be together with his extended family as much as possible. He is survived by his twin brother Gene and sisters Mary Jane and Nancy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmanuel and Gertrude Porter, stepmother Katherine, his brother Donald, sister-in-law Therese (Gene) and brothers-in-laws, William (Mary Jane) and Robert (Nancy.) He is Uncle to 21 nieces and nephews along with their spouses, Great Uncle to 46 great nieces and nephews along with their spouses and Great Great Uncle to 15. He was cherished by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. He will be celebrated in a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 1, at 11:00 am. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Celebrant: Most Reverend Dennis Schnurr. Reception immediately following mass. Visitation Wednesday May 31, 5-8 pm and Thursday 9:30-10:30 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton-Mason Road. Liberty Township, Ohio 45011. The burial services will be Friday June 2, 202 1:00-2:00 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1100 Montgomery Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice

